Mild, dry Tuesday ahead; gusty wind returns Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Afternoon high temperatures will hit the mid 50s on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a quiet weather day across the state and will be a great day to spend time outside.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will jump up into the 60s in some spots, running about 15 degrees above Denver’s average high of 44 degrees for this time of year. The record on Wednesday in Denver is 69 degrees.

Wednesday will stay dry on the Front Range but by Wednesday afternoon and evening, winds will become gusty across the northeast mountains, foothills, and Front Range. These gusty winds will continue into Thursday and part of Friday. Winds will gust to 70 mph in the mountains and up to 45 mph on the Front Range.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Thursday and Friday with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two. Better shower chances will stay in the mountains late Wednesday into Thursday.

Denver’s next chance for snow will move in on Saturday with a high temperature around 40 degrees.