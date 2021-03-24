Warmer Thursday and Friday but not yet dry in Denver’s forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — Additional rain and snow chances for the next two days as the metro areas begin a gradual warming trend.

Overnight, low clouds and areas of fog are possible. Generally, though, a quiet overnight.

Periods of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s will return to the Front Range on Thursday.

Another storm system arrives on Friday bringing both rain and snow showers to the Front Range. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 2 inches. Roads could be slushy in the higher elevations Friday evening but will otherwise be okay in most places.

A beautiful weather weekend is on tap for Denver. Saturday and Sunday will both stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday will stay dry with temperatures in the 60s before another round of snow moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. If Denver sees at least 3 more inches of snow before March ends, it would be the snowiest March on record.