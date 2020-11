DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will reach the low 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. There will be less wind than Saturday making it a great day to spend time outside.

Temperatures will climb to the 70s by Monday running about 10 degrees above Denver’s average high of 60 degrees for this time of year. Dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s continue through Thursday.

Temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday.