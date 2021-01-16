Mild, dry Sunday ahead; Snow chances move in Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s again on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. The Front Range and eastern plains will stay dry with snow showers in the mountains.

Scattered snow showers will develop across the central and northern mountains Saturday night and continue throughout Sunday. Snowfall totals by Sunday night will be about 1 to 4 inches. Some roads could turn icy across the high country Sunday so allow extra time if you are travelling that way.

Denver and the Front Range will see snow chances on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Scattered snow showers in the mountains will slide over the Front Range by Monday afternoon and will clear out by Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will see snow showers from this storm. The best chances will stay over the foothills and mountains as well as the Palmer Divide.

Snowfall totals through Tuesday will range from nothing up to an inch in Metro Denver with up to 3 inches on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will cool to the 30s on Tuesday as the snow clears out. Drier and warmer weather will move in to end the work week.