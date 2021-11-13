Mild, dry Sunday ahead, highs hit the 70s Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid 60s on Sunday with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times and will be strongest in the mountains.

Monday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the 70s and less wind. It will be another dry day across the state.

Tuesday will be the last mild day before a cold front swings through on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high temperatures will fall to the 40s behind the front with a 10% chance for an isolated shower.

Better chances for precipitation on Wednesday will stay in the mountains with scattered snow showers.

Dry weather and highs in the 50s will move in Thursday into the weekend.