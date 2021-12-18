Mild and sunny to end the weekend, dry conditions remain

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies stay clear Saturday night as we dip to seasonal lows in the teens and lower 20s. Clear skies lead to sunny skies on Sunday afternoon, helping to warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to finish off the weekend.

The extra sunshine and above-average temperatures stick around as we head through the workweek. Highs will be near the 60-degree mark for the middle of the week. A system moves into the mountains on Thursday, adding in the chance for a few extra inches of snow in the higher elevations.

It will stay dry along the Front Range through Christmas Day, meaning drought conditions will persist. The mountains get another shot at some snow on Christmas. So, while Denver misses out on a white Christmas, the foothills and mountains have much better chances to have snow on the ground for the holiday.