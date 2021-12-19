Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Mild and sunny Sunday continues into holiday week

DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine and warmer temps today – highs will be in the upper 50s, making for a great Broncos game day!

The sunshine and above-average temperatures stick around as we head through the holiday week.

A system moves into the mountains on Thursday bringing snow and cooler air. Parts of the the western half of the state will pick up snow through Christmas Day making for a white Christmas.

Denver has a 10% chance to see some light rain/snow mix early Christmas Eve but it’s too far out for any real totals.

