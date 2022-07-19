DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is seeing temperatures drop back into the mid-90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

In the mountains, expect a 50-60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast radar at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s through Thursday with a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry 100° on Friday and possibly Saturday. The record high on both days is 102 set in 2005.

A higher chance of afternoon thunderstorms will arrive on Sunday and Monday with a surge of monsoon moisture. Temperature highs will be cooler and around the 90s.