Mid-90s and bone dry; Monsoon remains on vacation

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be hot, with highs in the mid-90s today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high today is 99 degrees set in 1980. Totally dry, possibly smoky sunshine again.

The smoke is from the large wildfire just north of Grand Junction.

The mountains can expect mostly sunny skies with a minimal 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday and Sunday are nearly identical.

A minor cold front brushes the Front Range on Monday afternoon. I’m forecasting a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

The Monsoon is gone — absent. There ‘s no sign of it returning anytime soon. Without it, wildfire danger will continue to stay high.

Smoke outlook for Friday August 7, 2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.