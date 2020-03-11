Mid 60s today; Rain to snow on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) -- It will be dry and mild today in Denver at 65 degrees. The mountains will start dry then the next wave of snow arrives midday into Thursday morning. We are expecting 1-4 inches of accumulation.
A slow moving southern track storm system arrives first in Southern Colorado on Thursday then in Denver by Friday midday into afternoon. It will be a rain/snow mix. Plenty of melting with 1" of slushy accumulation possible. We can expect highs in the 40s.
The mountains can expect 2-6" of accumulation. The Southern Mountains could see 4-10", especially over Wolf Creek.
Turning drier on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 40s.
A slight chance for snow showers on Monday and St Patrick's Day. Highs in the 30s and 40s.