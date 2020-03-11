Mid 60s today; Rain to snow on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It will be dry and mild today in Denver at 65 degrees. The mountains will start dry then the next wave of snow arrives midday into Thursday morning. We are expecting 1-4 inches of accumulation.

A slow moving southern track storm system arrives first in Southern Colorado on Thursday then in Denver by Friday midday into afternoon. It will be a rain/snow mix. Plenty of melting with 1" of slushy accumulation possible. We can expect highs in the 40s.

The mountains can expect 2-6" of accumulation. The Southern Mountains could see 4-10", especially over Wolf Creek.

Turning drier on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

A slight chance for snow showers on Monday and St Patrick's Day. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Forecast snowfall through Friday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Future Radar on Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

