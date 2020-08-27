MEMA provides update as Hurricane Laura approaches Gulf Coast

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on Hurricane Laura.
MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provided an update about the storm’s projected impacts on the state. He said the storm is expected to bring dangerous weather, including tornadoes and flooding.
Hancock and Harrison counties are expected to receive two to four feet of storm surge.
MEMA also deployed a search and rescue team to help out with the efforts in Louisiana.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former Denver reporter reflects on Milwaukee Bucks protest
- Colorado woman watches as Hurricane Laura heads toward hometown in Texas
- Florida senators push for deal on COVID-19 relief package
- Family asks for public’s help finding 65-year-old Aurora man
- ‘A total loss’; CPW predicts complete loss of fish population at eastern Colorado reservoir