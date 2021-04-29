May outlook shows possibility of warmer, drier than average conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — This spring has over delivered in terms of snowfall and moisture. It has been great to see above average snowfall totals for the months of March and April in Denver, especially with drought covering the state. But will May be more of the same wet and chilly pattern?

Denver’s average monthly snowfall for May is 1.7 inches. Not every May brings snow to Denver. In May 2020 there wasn’t any snow but in 2019 3.9 inches fell for the month.

The month starts out with an average high temperature of 66 degrees and ends the month with an average high of 77 degrees. Typically by mid-May, overnight lows don’t get close to or reach the freezing mark so it becomes safe to plant flowers and garden.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for May shows a good chance for above average temperatures (orange) across not only Colorado but most of the southern United States.

February, March, and April have all had below average temperatures (based on the monthly average) in Denver so having an above average May would break the chilly pattern Colorado has seen lately.

The Climate Prediction Center’s Precipitation Outlook shows a chance of below average precipitation (brown) across most of Colorado. The areas in green indicate the possibility of wetter than average conditions on the east coast.

The forecast for the next week in Denver shows a hot start to May with high temperatures in the 80s on Saturday followed by a gloomy and chilly stint from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually heat up after the rain moves out with a day forecast to end next week.