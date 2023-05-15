DENVER (KDVR) — May has been undoubtedly rainy in Denver so far, with measurable rain falling at Denver International Airport for six days straight.

It is fairly uncommon for Denver to be socked in with clouds and have rainfall for six days in a row. The first week of the month was a little drier until the wet weather pushed in last week.

The precipitation total for the month of May in Denver so far is 4.65 inches. The rainfall average to-date is just under 1 inch.

This May is already the 11th wettest on record, with half of the month still to go. On average, May is Denver’s wettest month of the year.