Marginal risk for severe storms issued Tuesday; latest SPC severe weather risk in Denver since 2017

DENVER (KDVR) — A marginal risk for severe storms on the Front Range and plains has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This is the latest into a year that Denver (Denver International Airport) has been included in a severe weather risk since 2017.

It is not common to see a risk of severe weather on the Front Range of Colorado in mid-September. In fact, since 2018 there has only been six days in September with a severe weather risk in place for Denver.

Four of those six days were from this Sept. 2021. So what is contributing to the late risk of severe storms this year? Warm temperatures are a big driving factor of keeping the risk high. The coolest high temperature so far this September has been 81 degrees.

After Tuesday, drier and warmer weather will return to Denver taking away the risk for severe weather the rest of the week.