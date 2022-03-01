DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures might be abnormally warm to start the month of March, but don’t let it fool you. More snow is on the way. In fact, March is the snowiest month in Denver.

Denver averages 11.3 inches of snowfall in March, which is more than any other month.

Here’s a look at the snowiest March’s on record, according to the National Weather Service:

2003: 35.2 inches 2021: 34 inches 1944: 32.5 inches 1891: 31.3 inches 1983: 30.5 inches

Here’s a look at the least snowiest March’s on record:

2017: Trace

2012: Trace

1883: 0.3 inch

1911: 0.4 inch

1885: 0.5 inch

March 2021 was the second snowiest March on record for Denver.

Most of the big totals from last March are thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow. It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.