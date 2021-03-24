March 2021 becomes Denver’s 2nd snowiest March on record

DENVER (KDVR) — The snowy March pattern hasn’t let up just yet. Denver received 1.6 inches of snow from the Tuesday night and Wednesday morning storm system. Some places on the west and south sides of the Front Range saw two to five inches of new snow.

The 1.6 inches Denver received on Tuesday and Wednesday bumped the March total to 32.5 inches of snow. Denver is now tied with 1944 for the 2nd snowiest March on record.

Denver’s March 2021 snowfall total has nearly tripled the average March snow total of 11.3 inches. It would only take another 3 inches to beat out 2003 and climb into the number one spot.

Most of the big totals from this March are thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow. It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.

Looking ahead to the last week of March, there are two more chance of precipitation that could increase our chances to climb into the number one spot for snowiest March on record. The first chance will come on Friday but is likely to fall more as rain or a mix due to warm temperatures.

The last chance for snow this month will come on the 30th and 31st with scattered snow showers. It is still too far out to know how much snow Denver will see but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.