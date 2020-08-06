Lower t-storm chances, hot 90s Thursday; Monsoon stays on vacation

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be hazy and smoky with sunshine in Denver and across the Front Range on Thursday. The smoke is from the Pine Gulch wildfire north of Grand Junction.

The chance for afternoon t-storms today is much lower at 20 percent. There will not be severe weather or hail.

High in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins around 92 degrees. The normal high right now is 89 degrees.

The mountains can expect partly cloudy skies and small 20% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. The Monsoon remains on vacation so these are just normal t-storms.

Dry and abnormally warm Friday-Sunday statewide with low to mid 90s.

A cold front brushes the Front Range on Monday dropping highs into the 80s.

Forecast smoke plume Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.