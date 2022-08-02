DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry morning on Tuesday, then a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Front Range highs will be in the low 90s.

In the mountains, watch for a 30-40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the central and northern mountains. Highs in the 70s and 80s. It’ll be a gusty afternoon with wind reaching 30-40 mph on the high peaks.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In Denver, the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a standard 20% chance of afternoon t-storms through Friday. Each morning should be dry. Hot highs in the low to mid-90s.

The next surge of monsoon moisture arrives Friday through Monday. The chances for afternoon weather and flash flooding increase across the state of Colorado. There will be high chances for rain and thunderstorms in the mountains.

Weekend highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s in Denver.