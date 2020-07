DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A second cold front arrived overnight and will keep high temperatures in the low 80s today in Denver. The chance of rain/t-storms this afternoon is 30 percent.

The Mountains can expect a 30-50 percent chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 90 degrees.

Moisture lingers on Thursday with a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs around 90.

Drier and hotter Friday-Sunday with low to mid-90s.

Future Radar 5pm Wednesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.