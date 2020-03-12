Low 50s today, mountain snow; Rain/snow in Denver on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The Mountains can expect snow showers today, 1-3 inches of accumulation. Dry in Denver. Highs in the low 50s.

The Mountains get a break in the snow tonight into early Friday. Then a southern track low pushes snow back into the Mountains. The snow will end midday Saturday. 1-5" of accumulation.

In Denver, rain/snow slides into Denver midday Friday through early Saturday morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s falling into the 30s. This is not a major storm system for Denver and the wind direction is down-sloping into Denver. That puts sections of the Front Range in a dry slot (Donut Hole).

The Southern Mountains captures most of this moisture. A foot of snow likely over Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Turning drier on Saturday. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday look dry, highs in the 50s.

Dry on Monday.

Future Radar 5pm Friday. Notice the dry Donut Hole over Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall by Saturday morning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

