Low 50s today, mountain snow; Rain/snow in Denver on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) -- The Mountains can expect snow showers today, 1-3 inches of accumulation. Dry in Denver. Highs in the low 50s.
The Mountains get a break in the snow tonight into early Friday. Then a southern track low pushes snow back into the Mountains. The snow will end midday Saturday. 1-5" of accumulation.
In Denver, rain/snow slides into Denver midday Friday through early Saturday morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s falling into the 30s. This is not a major storm system for Denver and the wind direction is down-sloping into Denver. That puts sections of the Front Range in a dry slot (Donut Hole).
The Southern Mountains captures most of this moisture. A foot of snow likely over Wolf Creek and Silverton.
Turning drier on Saturday. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday look dry, highs in the 50s.
Dry on Monday.