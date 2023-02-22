DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking Wednesday’s snowstorm that will cause slick roads in the Front Range early in the morning, and challenging conditions in the evening for the metro.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Temperatures will be freezing today as well. The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts highs will only be in the mere teens causing icy conditions throughout the day.

The wind is also a big factor Wednesday. Gusts up to 20 mph will be felt in the northeast. The wind mixed with blowing snow could cause blizzard-like conditions, so take it slow.

FOX31 will have crews all across the state tracking this midweek storm.

Live updates

5:00 a.m. FlightAware is reporting that 45 flights out at Denver International Airport are delayed, and 180 flights have already been canceled.

4:45 a.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers about treacherous mountain driving conditions as heavy snow and strong winds will hit the central western part of the state.

Blowing snow will cause poor visibility and icy roads, so be prepared as you may run the risk of becoming stranded.

4:00 a.m. Two cities are currently on accident alert. This means that if you are involved in an accident with minor damage that doesn’t result in any injuries, and substance involvement isn’t suspected, exchange information and report online instead of calling the police.

City of Boulder

Town of Windsor

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.