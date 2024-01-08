DENVER (KDVR) — A “significant’ winter storm could bring heavy snow and high winds to parts of Colorado on Monday.

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as travel could be difficult, especially during the morning commute, as blowing snow coats the roads and causes visibility issues.

There are several weather alerts in effect. A blizzard warning has been issued for Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for Boulder and Denver County. A high wind warning is in effect for southern El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and Otero counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Huerfano County.

Pinpoint Weather: Weather advisories across the state on Jan. 8

The biggest impact will be across the plains, where the Colorado Department of Transportation said there could be “very dangerous” travel conditions.

CDOT recommends working remotely and avoiding travel during the brunt of the storm on Monday. If you must travel, CDOT said to be prepared to come across safety closures on your route potentially.

The Pinpoint Weather team will be tracking the storm all day on Monday.

⬇️ Live blog with updates below.

Weather Quick Links

Live Updates