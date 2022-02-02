Live Updates: Snow continues Wednesday, dangerous travel across Denver metro

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert day due to snow and arctic cold that arrived overnight. The snow is expected to continue throughout the day before tapering off Wednesday evening.
We will post live updates here Wednesday:
6:10 a.m.: Denver residential plows are working 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, taking a single pass down the center of each side street, helping create a path to the main streets and preventing deep ice ruts. A shout out to all our drivers this morning!
5:45 a.m.: 2.1 inches have fallen so far at Denver International Airport
5:15 a.m.: Jim Hooley said about 12 inches of snow has already fallen in Boulder.
5 a.m.: RTD said customers should expect delays and slower travel times as train and bus operators navigate through snow that is expected to fall overnight in the metro area.
4:30 a.m.: About 7 inches of snow has fallen so far in Downtown Denver on the Weather Deck at FOX31 and Channel 2 as of 4:30 a.m.
We will continue to update this story throughout the storm.