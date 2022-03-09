DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow has already started falling across the metro area and road conditions are getting worse.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the heaviest snow will arrive in Denver for the evening commute.

We will provide live updates throughout the storm here:

8:35 a.m.: Fort Collins Police Department: FCPS is working a crash on southbound I-25 just south of Mulberry. Alternate route advised. Wherever you’re traveling this morning, please slow down, be prepared for sudden stops, and leave extra room to safely react to changing conditions.

8:27 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne.

8:15 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne. WB I-70 Closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes

8:05 a.m.: The City of Aurora is on crash alert.

7:50 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 218 – Herman Gulch and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass.

7:30 a.m.: Fort Collins is on crash alert until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

7:20 a.m.: The City of Boulder is on crash alert.

7:15 a.m.: Colorado State Patrol: Freezing fog in Kit Carson County. Roads are icy, please slow down!

