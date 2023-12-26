DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as blizzard warnings are in place for the Eastern Plains and the Palmer Divide.

If you are coming back to the metro from areas like Kansas and Oklahoma, you may want to delay your trip. The Colorado State Patrol said travel will be “very dangerous and is highly discouraged.”

The blizzard warning covers the Northeast Plains and Palmer Divide, including Interstate 70 east of Denver and northeast portions of Interstates 76 and 25 south of Castle Rock. This will be in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The metro is also being impacted by the snow. According to the National Weather Service, 1-2 inches of snow has already fallen as of 5 a.m. Roads will be snowy and icy during the morning commute, especially south of I-70 from Highlands Ranch to south Aurora.

The Pinpoint Weather team will be tracking the storm all morning long.

