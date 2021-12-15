List: Wind gusts from across Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds have been reported across Colorado on Wednesday. Damage and power outages are also being reported throughout the state due to the wind.

A High Wind Warning was issued for a large portion of the state. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting the winds will wind down starting in the mid-afternoon, ending on the plains by around 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s wind will likely make the list of the highest gusts ever recorded in the Denver area. The gusts have never broken 100 mph according to National Weather Service records.

These are some of the highest wind gusts reported in the state by the National Weather Service as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday:

Red Mountain Pass: 112 mph

Lamar: 107 mph

USAFA Airfield: 100 mph

White Ranch Open: 95 mph

NW Rocky Flats: 87 mph

SW Rocky Flats: 82 mph

Loveland: 79 mph

Nederland: 79 mph

Marshall: 75 mph

Pinecliffe: 73 mph

Ward: 73 mph

Glen Haven: 73 mph

Buckeye: 71 mph

Boulder: 91 mph

Broomfield: 91 mph

Genesee: 80 mph

Pinecliffe: 79 mph

Eldorado Springs: 77 mph

Crisman: 74 mph

Cheeseman Reservoir: 73 mph

Lyons: 73 mph

Tolland: 71 mph

Arvada: 70 mph

FOX31 will continue to update this list throughout the day Wednesday.