List: Wind gusts from across Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds have been reported across Colorado on Wednesday. Damage and power outages are also being reported throughout the state due to the wind.
A High Wind Warning was issued for a large portion of the state. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting the winds will wind down starting in the mid-afternoon, ending on the plains by around 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s wind will likely make the list of the highest gusts ever recorded in the Denver area. The gusts have never broken 100 mph according to National Weather Service records.
These are some of the highest wind gusts reported in the state by the National Weather Service as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday:
- Red Mountain Pass: 112 mph
- Lamar: 107 mph
- USAFA Airfield: 100 mph
- White Ranch Open: 95 mph
- NW Rocky Flats: 87 mph
- SW Rocky Flats: 82 mph
- Loveland: 79 mph
- Nederland: 79 mph
- Marshall: 75 mph
- Pinecliffe: 73 mph
- Ward: 73 mph
- Glen Haven: 73 mph
- Buckeye: 71 mph
- Boulder: 91 mph
- Broomfield: 91 mph
- Genesee: 80 mph
- Pinecliffe: 79 mph
- Eldorado Springs: 77 mph
- Crisman: 74 mph
- Cheeseman Reservoir: 73 mph
- Lyons: 73 mph
- Tolland: 71 mph
- Arvada: 70 mph
FOX31 will continue to update this list throughout the day Wednesday.