Light snow arrives tonight in Denver; 2nd storm system end of week

I’m forecasting increasing cloudiness today in Denver and across the Front Range. Light snow arrives after 5pm. On/off snow showers continue into Tuesday morning before ending. High 36.

Total snow in Denver 0-1″ by Noon Tuesday. 1-2″ for Castle Rock, Monument, Parker, Conifer, Genesee and Boulder.

The Mountains can expect light to moderate snow today, tonight, and Tuesday morning.  1-4″ of accumulation. Highs in the teens and 20s today, and single digits and teens Tuesday.

Drier Wednesday and the first part of Thursday. 

The 2nd storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday. 1-4″ of mountain snow. 0-1″ of snow in Denver and across the Front Range. Again, a minor storm system for Denver.

Drier on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast snow totals by 12pm Tuesday.
