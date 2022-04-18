DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting less overall wind on Monday, but it’ll return Tuesday through Saturday.

In Denver, high temps reach the mid-60s on Monday with sunny skies.

Inches of total snow by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Skies will clear in the mountains Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wind increases Tuesday-Saturday.

Front Range highs on Tuesday could reach 80 degrees. 80 degrees is possible again on Thursday and Friday.

Two storm systems are lined up for Colorado. The first storm brushes the Central and Northern Mountains on Wednesday. It’s minor with 1-3 inches of accumulation.

A second strong storm system will move in from the Pacific on Friday through Sunday. Heavy mountain snow is likely with 4 to 12 inches of accumulation.

There is expected to be a 10% chance of rain showers in Denver on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.