Less wind Friday and cooler; Low 60s all weekend

DENVER– It will be cloudy this morning then turning sunny this afternoon. Less wind overall. Cooler highs around 62 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 68 degrees.

The Mountains start cloudy then turn sunny this afternoon. Less wind. Cooler highs in the 40s and 50s.

Another cold front slides by on Saturday. Skies start partly cloudy then turn sunny in the afternoon. Breezy afternoon. Highs around 62.

Mother’s Day looks dry and partly cloudy, upper 50s and low 60s across the Front Range.

A different weather pattern takes shape next week. Afternoon rain/t-storm chances appear possible each day. Percentage chances run 20-40% each afternoon.