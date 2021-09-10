Another record day in Denver, less heat and some smoke clearing for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – We broke another record high on Friday with a high temperature of 99 degrees as of 3:30 p.m. The temperature passed the old record of 93 set in 2018. That makes two days in a row with record-setting heat. And, there is the possibility to do it again on Saturday. We are forecasting a high of 93 for Denver. The record is 93 set in 2018. So, we could tie or break it.

There will an isolated shower possible on Saturday as well along with increasing clouds to provide some afternoon shade on another hot day.

A slightly better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms arrives on Sunday along with much less smoke in the air and lower temperatures in the upper 80s.

A cold front slides in early Tuesday bringing temperatures in the refreshing mid to upper 70s. This will also be our best chance for rain. We are forecasting showers (not thunderstorms) possible up and down the Front Range and in metro Denver. It won’t be a lot of rain, but some places could get more than 1/4″ to 1/3″.

We will dry out for the remainder of next week. However, temperatures look to stay in the middle to upper 80s and not return to the hot 90s. Our average at this time of year in Denver is around 82 degrees.