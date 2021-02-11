No real improvement in latest Colorado drought update

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite an increase in mountain snow and the snowpack numbers, the drought across Colorado remains.

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday and shows virtually no change from last week.

During the past week, most of Colorado was drier than average, except parts of the mountains.

The deficit since the year started is notable.

As we look at the water year, there is a strong dry signal for the state, which implies a lot to overcome and a lot of water is needed.

We see snow chances the next several days to at least provide some moisture. Sunday is the highest potential for accumulating snow, as discussed in our latest forecast.