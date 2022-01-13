Latest drought monitor shows some improvement

DENVER (KDVR) — The latest drought monitor was released on Thursday, and it shows drought condition improvements in the Steamboat area. Specifically, Jackson and Grand counties and other areas along the Colorado River have improved from moderate drought conditions to abnormally dry.

The extreme drought conditions in the Denver metro area and into the Eastern Plains have seen some improvement. Specifically along the northern Front Range and into the foothills northwest of Denver and into the city of Boulder.

This latest improvement is due to the amount of mountain snow that has fallen over the past few weeks. The state’s percentage of extreme drought conditions has decreased from the report last week, dropping from 22.25% to 20.59%.

With the hope of some snow south of Denver on Friday, we may see the drought conditions in the metro area and south continue to slowly improve.