Lakewood prepares for power outages and stranded drivers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In Lakewood, some snow supplies are flying off stores’ shelves.

People are doing their best to get ready for what could be several feet of snow, as Denver’s western suburbs (including Lakewood) are expected to receive the highest totals in the metro area.

The City of Lakewood says it’s already expecting drivers to be stranded.

People in that community and others should be prepared to lose power; heavy snow could bring down power lines and trees.

The forecast storm is much more threatening than others Colorado has seen this season.

There is a big difference between what emergency workers do to prepare for a storm this size and a smaller one.

At the Ace Hardware Store in Lakewood, a rush of concerned homeowners bought every snow shovel.

That usually doesn’t happen before a snowstorm.

“We had people coming and buying baskets full of them. They would buy 50 to 75 at a time,” said Ace Hardware’s assistant manager Randy Little.

The store also sold out of snow blowers, except for the most expensive one.

The store still had some firewood and snowmelt left.

“Right now, there seems to be panic buying. People are coming in and worrying about what we are going to get compared to what we may get or not,” Little said.

Little recommends homeowners have a shovel and snow melt for sidewalks as well.

A few miles from the store, we found Larry Olson’s snowblower ready to go.

“I’ll probably hit it (sidewalks) two or three times. I’ll come out and blow it before it gets that high because that (my blower) won’t do five feet. It will with three passes on it,” said Olson.

A spokesperson for the City of Lakewood said snowplows will operate continuously throughout the storm.

Extra police will be working to help stranded drivers.

Lakewood is also warning there could be power outages due to downed limbs and road closures.

The City is asking people to stay home during the storm.

Ace Hardware in Lakewood says it hopes more snow shovels and snowblowers will arrive Friday before the storm hits.