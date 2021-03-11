Lakewood bowling alley still dealing with impacts from 2003 storm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been nearly two decades since a major winter storm caused the roof of Holiday Lanes to collapse, but the popular Lakewood bowling alley is still dealing with the impacts.

The March storm of 2003 dropped about 3 feet of snow on the area, leading to the collapse.

“It was just chaos,” says owner Derrick Fossett. “The roof collapsed all the way from lane 12 to lane 20.”

Fossett says crews built makeshift walls around those lanes, allowing the alley to remain open during extensive repairs.

The impacted lanes had to be replaced, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“When you’re in the bowling business, that is your bread and butter,” says Fossett. “All of those lanes had to be completely replaced.”

Fossett says even 18 years later, they’re still dealing with the impacts of that storm.

“We still see some swelling in the old wood lanes,” he says. “Having the lanes expand and contract, because they have so much water in them, is an added little thing we have to deal with at Holiday that other bowling centers probably don’t have to deal with.”

Fossett says those memories have certainly crept into their minds this week, as a major storm moves toward the area.

He says the roof is now fully repaired, but he’s concerned about losing power and having to throw away food. They also have a major tournament scheduled for this weekend that will potentially need to be rescheduled.

“It’s a big worry,” he says. “We do everything we can to prepare, there just isn’t a whole lot you can do.”