DENVER (KDVR) — It’s going to be a big weekend for ski and snowboard fans. Thanks to the recent snowfall, cold nights and help from snow guns, some ski areas in Colorado are getting ready to open or have already welcomed folks back to their slopes.

Over the last 48 hours, ski areas like Winter Park, Arapahoe Basin, El Dora, Vail and Breckenridge all reported 3-7 inches of fresh powder.

Keystone, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin ski areas are reporting an 18-inch snow base, which is enough to open five runs at Keystone, three runs at Winter Park and one run at A-Basin. Eldora Mountain is reporting three runs open with a snow base ranging from 2-20 inches.

Ski areas like Breckenridge, Vail and Loveland are planning to open on Nov. 10. As of the evening of Nov. 9, Breckenridge is reporting an 18-inch snow base, while Vail has reported a 13-inch snow depth.