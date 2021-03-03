Just how dry the Front Range has been since Summer 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — La Niña gained strength in the Spring and Summer of 2020 leaving its biggest drought impact since.

In Colorado, La Niña has greatest influence on our precipitation from Fall to Spring. With that in mind, let’s see how much of a deficit a selection of Front Range locations have since Fall 2020.

Fort Collins, a location that benefits from an early September heavy snowfall event that was greater than what the rest of the Front Range experienced, carries a tiny bit of a surplus but the other locations are quite dry.

To look at this a different way, mapped, the same idea but shown to you how much precipitation we are below average since the start of Fall.

The bottom line, the weekly drought update will be released Thursday and the drought will continue to be a prominent feature across the area.