DENVER (KDVR) — It has been quite the rainy start to June, but the Pinpoint Weather team has some good news if you have been wishing for some sun.

Storms, storms and more storms. That has been the weather forecast for the first two weeks of June. While more rain is on the way for Monday, the seven-day weather outlook shows some relief from the precipitation.

Is Denver finally going to dry out?

Monday and Tuesday will start off the week with cool temperatures in the mid-60s and afternoon showers.

However, storm chances will be much smaller on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine peeking through.

And finally, by the weekend temperatures will be more seasonal with highs in the low-80s. Pinpoint Meteorologist Travis Michels said there are still chances for rain, but they are a lot lower than we have seen in the past 12 days.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 12 in Denver.

At long last, Denver will start to dry out for this weekend.

It has almost rained every day this month

From the foothills to the city, it’s hard to miss how green and lush the state has become. That is all thanks to the continuous rainfall.

Travis said Denver has recorded precipitation on 9 out of the past 12 days. This means that a trace of rain has fallen every day except June 5, 7 and June 10.

How much rain has fallen?

With 9 days of recorded rain, Denver has already exceeded its average monthly amount of rainfall.

On average, June gets 1.94 inches of rainfall. By June 8, Denver officially surpassed that average with 2.03 inches of recorded rain.

Over the weekend, Denver added another .14 inches and has now recorded 2.17 inches so far this month.

Of course, the weather can change day-by-day in Colorado, so be sure to tune into the forecast before you make plans outside.

