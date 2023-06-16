DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready for a rainy Friday in the Denver metro. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued due to flooding concerns and widespread storms.

Dry weather is finally in the forecast for Sunday when highs will hit the low 80s. But before the sunshine returns, the Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a stormy start to the weekend.

Timing, location of flood watch

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as a flood watch has been issued for the Denver metro, parts of Larimer and Boulder county, as well as the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on June 16.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday for the Denver metro.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said the flooding will be minor, but when it comes to the evening commute it can have an impact on traffic.

How much rain could fall by Saturday night?

Make sure to grab that raincoat, a significant amount of rain will accumulate.

Once the rain moves out of the state by late Saturday night, the Pinpoint Weather team predicts Denver will receive around 1.3 inches of rainfall accumulation.

Pinpoint Weather: Total rain accumulation by Saturday night.

To put that in perspective, for the entire month of June, Denver sees on average 1.94 inches of rain. So, to get an inch of rainfall in two days is nearly half the total accumulation for the whole month.

Denver already exceeded its average monthly amount of rainfall in the first week of the month. As of Friday morning, Pinpoint Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said we have seen 2.77 inches of rainfall recorded out at Denver International Airport.

Below-average temperatures for June

Not only will it be a wet end to the week, but it will also be cool as well.

Temperatures will only climb to the mid-60s on Friday. This is nearly 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

There is good news on the way, Denver will be back to around seasonal by the end of the weekend. Temperatures in the low 80s arrive on Father’s Day.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.