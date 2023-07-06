DENVER (KDVR) — It is going to be another stormy afternoon in Colorado. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as severe storms could bring large hail and tornadoes to parts of the metro and southern Colorado.

Thursday is starting off the morning with a dense fog advisory. Those along Interstate 25 could experience reduced visibility up until 9 a.m.

After the fog moves out, temperatures will begin to heat up towards the 80s. But once the afternoon arrives that’s when the storms really ramp up.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday’s enhanced risk for severe storms.

What to expect from an enhanced risk storm category

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, Thursday’s storms fall under an enhanced threat.

The National Weather Service describes an enhanced risk category as an intense threat. This category isn’t common with the NWS describing it as a storm your area may only experience once or twice a year.

This category means there is high confidence that several storms will produce damaging winds, severe hail and tornadoes.

There are essentially five severe storm categories, and an enhanced threat is rated at a three out of five.

Which areas are impacted?

All of the Denver metro is under some threat of severe storms. Areas west and north of the city are under a slight risk, but people living southeast are the ones in the path of that enhanced risk.

The enhanced threat expands to parts of southern Colorado down I-25 and into the Eastern Plaines.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm outlook on July 6.

Tornadoes are possible this afternoon

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said that those who are impacted by this storm could see some pretty damaging hail.

The storms will be isolated, but they do have the potential to produce tennis ball-sized hail, 70 mph wind gusts and tornadoes.

Pinpoint Weather: Impacts from storms on July 6.

Heavy rain is also possible, which means there is a risk of local flooding.

So, when will the storms move in?

According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, storms will start to fire up in the late afternoon. Around dinner time is when most areas will be impacted.

The storms will then last through the evening hours.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, a tornado watch or a tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.