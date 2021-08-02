July 2021 ended 9th driest on record in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — This July was overall hot and dry in Denver. There were 21 out of 31 days at or above 90 degrees with two of those days reaching into the triple digits.

July’s average temperature ended at 76.7 degrees which is 1.6 above the average temperature typically seen in the month. Historically, July is the hottest month of the year in Denver.

Along with the heat, not a lot of precipitation was measured in Denver. Keep in mind that the official measuring site for Denver is at Denver International Airport. This location is about 30 miles east of downtown Denver and doesn’t always paint the whole picture of what precipitation fell in the city.

DIA only picked up .34 inches of rainfall in all of July. This puts 2021 in the ninth spot for the driest July on record. An average July brings 2.14″ to DIA.

Some spots closer to downtown Denver did pick up over an inch of rain on Friday and Saturday of this week as monsoonal storms moved across the Front Range. Unfortunately, the rain missed DIA making the month of July look drier than it really was.