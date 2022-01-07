January snow to bring some relief for drought conditions

DENVER (KDVR) – The last six months of 2021 for the City of Denver were the driest ever on record, pushing the area to extreme drought conditions. From July 1 through Dec. 31, Denver International Airport only received 1.2 inches of precipitations, versus the normal average of 7.03 inches.

Looking back, every month since July has been below average for precipitation. However, as the new year begins, things are looking a little better. The snow that fell across the state on Wednesday puts us, for the first time in six months, above the average for the month as of Friday.

The most recent snow has not been included in this version on the drought monitor, but conditions in the city and into the Eastern Plains are expected to improve with the map next week. We are starting the year off in the right direction, with drought conditions diminishing slowly in the mountains and snow across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.