Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

January snow to bring some relief for drought conditions

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – The last six months of 2021 for the City of Denver were the driest ever on record, pushing the area to extreme drought conditions. From July 1 through Dec. 31, Denver International Airport only received 1.2 inches of precipitations, versus the normal average of 7.03 inches.

Looking back, every month since July has been below average for precipitation. However, as the new year begins, things are looking a little better. The snow that fell across the state on Wednesday puts us, for the first time in six months, above the average for the month as of Friday.

The most recent snow has not been included in this version on the drought monitor, but conditions in the city and into the Eastern Plains are expected to improve with the map next week. We are starting the year off in the right direction, with drought conditions diminishing slowly in the mountains and snow across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories