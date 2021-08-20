It’s August and it’s snowing in Colorado

BERTHOUD PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — It is August 20 and the National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting heavy snow on Berthoud Pass.

The snow report was posted around 2 a.m. Friday morning with a 16 degree wind chill.

We took a tour around CDOT cameras as the sun rose on Friday morning and this is what we found:

Treasury and Purple mountains, north of Crested Butte

Snow in RMNP Credit: Alpine Visitor Center August 20, 2021

Berthoud Pass snow. Credit: CDOT

Cameron Pass snow. Credit: CDOT

Gore Pass snow. Credit: CDOT











How soon could Denver see its first snow? In 2020, the first snow arrived in early September.

On Sept. 7, 2020, Denver hit 93 degrees then dropped to 43 degrees on Sept. 8 with 1 inch of snow.

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Sept. 8, 2020

Oct. 10, 2019

Oct. 6, 2018

Oct. 9, 2017

Nov. 17, 2016

Nov. 5, 2015

Nov. 11, 2014

Oct. 18, 2013

Oct. 5, 2012

Oct. 25, 2011

While September snows are possible in Denver, it usually doesn’t snow until the middle of October.

The earliest date of the first snow: Sept. 3, 1961

The latest date of the first snow: Nov. 21, 1934

The average date of the first snow: Oct. 18