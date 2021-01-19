Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

It has been over 50 days since Denver last recorded over 2 inches of snow; a look at the latest winter storms

DENVER (KDVR) — This winter has been a series of small snowfalls with mild weather in between in Denver. Monday’s storm only brought a trace of snow to Denver International Airport, meaning that the snow that fell was below a measurable amount.

Taking a look back at the last eight measurable snowfalls for the city shows that none of them have been over 2 inches. The largest snowfall in Denver for December and January was 2 inches on Dec. 12.

It has been a while since the city has seen a big snowfall. The biggest snowfall of this winter season and the last time Denver saw over 2 inches of snow was back on Nov. 24 when 5 inches was recorded. That was 56 days ago.

Denver’s fall 2020 and winter 2021 snowfall total is now at 18.9 inches. The average snowfall for Denver at this point in the year is 24.5 inches, making this year over 5 inches below average so far.

Looking ahead to the next seven days in Denver, there is a small chance for snow in the forecast Saturday through next Tuesday.

