Summer pattern with isolated afternoon t-storms and low 90s

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Expect a summer pattern with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms through this weekend in Denver and across the Front Range. High temperatures are forecast around 90 to 95 each day.

The normal high right now in Denver is 90.

The mountains start with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 80s.

Even drier and hotter next week with a lack of monsoon moisture. Front Range high temperatures could run between 95-98.

The risk of Glenwood Canyon closures is medium Friday and Saturday then drops down to low Sunday and Monday.

