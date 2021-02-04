Is Denver seeing less snow than it used to? Viewer question answered

DENVER (KDVR) — I was asked to confirm a viewer’s opinion that Denver is getting less and less snow, especially during the past couple of decades. Consider the opinion confirmed, sort of.

Denver’s official snowfall sites have moved over the years: a couple spots Downtown, Stapleton (recently renamed to Central Park), and now out by DIA. I don’t like comparing apples to oranges locations.

So, let’s look at Denver’s Central Park which has a snowfall record back to the 1940s. I’ll put a rolling average on the graphic also to show the 20-year average snowfall total has indeed been dropping for this location (notice the solid line trending downward in more recent years.)

Up until about 1990, Denver averaged about 64 inches of snow per season. Now that average is down to 44 inches per season.

So, why did I say this, “Consider the opinion confirmed, sort of,” previously? Because the viewer was taking Denver to represent the entire metro area(s) and the trend isn’t the same for others.

Take Boulder for example, we see it is snowier during the past 20 years than any other point on its record.

Lakewood is getting snowier, too:

And, finally look at Fort Collins – which is the only metro location in a snowfall surplus in 2020-2021.

Bottom line, when talking technically about Denver and Denver only we do see it is less snowy than in the past. However, you can’t apply that to other parts of the metro area which are actually snowier…like Boulder.