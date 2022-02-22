In these freezing temperatures, frostbite can occur in minutes

DENVER (KDVR) — In these frigid temperatures, doctors say we all need to take precautions.

According to the National Weather Service wind chill chart, if it is zero degrees outside and there is a 15 mph wind, frostbite can occur in just 30 minutes.

If it is minus 5 degrees with a 35 mph wind, frostbite can occur in 10 minutes.

The emergency department at the Medical Center of Aurora is already seeing patients with frostbite due to the arctic temperatures.

Dr. Katie Sprinkel said one of the patients had injuries to his toes and feet.

“Unfortunately, this gentleman was homeless and he had really wet socks,” she told FOX31’s Kim Posey.

On a day with single-digit temperatures, the ER could see ten patients with cold injuries like hypothermia, frostnip or frostbite.

“You may have had tingling in your fingers or face, and that’s just frostnip. It generally resolves. You go back to normal sensation. But frostbite is permanent and irreversible injury from the cold,” Sprinkel said.

Symptoms of frostbite may include numbness, a feeling of pins and needles, and skin discoloration. The skin can turn red, white, blue, or gray and have the feeling of wax. After warming, the skin may be blistered.

Some of those patients may end up at the burn and reconstructive center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

The center can provide wound care, reconstruction and help with blood flow.

“It’s pretty dangerous right now,” said Dr. Benson Pulikkottil.

Pulikkottil said that it’s important to dress in multiple layers, cover your skin and face, and be prepared if you are driving.

Not long ago, he treated a woman with frostbite on her nose.

“She was outside for, I don’t know 30 or 40 minutes, changing a tire and she ended up having duskiness or a purple hue to her nose,” he said.

Pulikkottil was able to treat her but hopes others will take something in their car to keep themselves warm if they get stuck.