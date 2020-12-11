Icy conditions possible in Denver overnight ahead of heavier round of snow Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Wet roads may become icy roads Friday evening through Saturday morning, but will become more dangerous as snow returns later Saturday through Sunday morning.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the teens as one system clears and the next arrives.

Icy road conditions are possible tonight but roads will become slower throughout the day Saturday as snow in the mountains moves over the metro areas and Plains.

For Saturday morning, Denver may see some sunshine at times but the clouds increase toward lunch, and snow forms in the afternoon. Wind will also increase as the snow begins to fall.

Periods of snow will continue through Saturday evening into Sunday morning before this second system in a series will clear during the day Sunday.

This one will be several inches of snowfall for the metro areas and Plains with quite a bit of fresh snow in the mountains.

Road conditions, naturally, will become worse later Saturday through Sunday morning from that snowfall but the roads should clear quickly Sunday.

Another storm in the series, the third, will move through late Monday into Tuesday morning. The highest impact will be on the mountains.

The mountains may also catch additional snow later next week. Meanwhile, Denver will remain near seasonal temperatures.