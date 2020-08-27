(WIAT) — As Hurricane Laura approaches landfall along states in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has called the storm “unsurvivable.”
The hurricane has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight. It is expected to hit parts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CBS 42 has exclusive access to cameras along the storm’s path, thanks to hurricane hunter Mark Sudduth via HurricaneTrack.com.
These views from across the Gulf Coast are part of Nexstar’s Hurricane Laura coverage and the storms coming out of the Tropics this hurricane season.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas
- Douglas County School District working on issues with online learning program
- Former Denver reporter reflects on Milwaukee Bucks protest
- Colorado woman watches as Hurricane Laura heads toward hometown in Texas
- Florida senators push for deal on COVID-19 relief package