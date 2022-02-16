Hundreds of citations issued for violating Colorado winter chain laws

GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — Before heavy snow began falling on Interstate 70 near Genesee Wednesday, thick fog moved through the area and Colorado Department of Transportation warning signs asked people to slow down.

There was enough snow in the forecast for CDOT to activate laws requiring trucks to chain up, and for cars to have all-wheel-drive capability.

The goal is to prevent crashes caused by out-of-control vehicles.

Hundreds of citations were issued by troopers in Colorado between 2018 and 2020 for drivers not using chains or obeying traction laws.

In 2018, citations were issued to 330 drivers for chain and tire violations. In 2019, there 498 tickets written for the same issue. In 2020, the number was 452.

Those numbers point to danger on the road with drivers who break the law.

At Excel Driver Services FOX31’s Vicente Arenas found students learning to chain up.

“When you are dealing with 80,000 pounds and you are in the middle of the snow you need to have traction. You need these chains to go up and down the mountain safely,” Operations Manager Terry Conklin said.

Accidents can cause backups for miles. People who live and work in Genesee are no stranger to the impact.

Philippe Agasse watched the heavy snow move while at his pizza restaurant in the town center while contemplating his drive home to Superior.

“I’ll try to take it easy. I won’t rush anything and keep more distance between me and the car in front of me because it is tricky to stop the car going downhill,” Agasse said.

CDOT advises drivers to use COTRIP, the app that gives drivers real-time conditions on Colorado roadways.