How to use interactive radar during snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — More snow will slide into Colorado on Wednesday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the snowstorm.

One important tool to have available during any storm is the interactive radar.

The Interactive Radar has several features, including the ability to zoom into whatever location you’re at.

To find the radar, just head to KDVR.com and click on weather at the top of the website. From there, you can scroll down to the tab labeled interactive radar and click that.

You can watch an example of how to do this in the video player above.

At the bottom right corner of the radar, you can also adjust layers.

There are several layers you can choose from:

Radar

Radar and satellite

Satellite

Precipitation 24 hour

Snow 24 hour

Temperature

Feels like temp.

Dew point

Wind Speed

UV Index

Road Weather

Pinpoint Weather App

You can also download the Pinpoint Weather App for free.

Here’s what the app includes:

Interactive Radar: Zoom in to any location

Pinpoint Weather forecast: Independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate

Customized alert settings: Choose the severe weather alerts and locations that matter to you

Hour-by-Hour: Plan your day and see the hourly forecast for any location

Videos from the Pinpoint Weather team

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.